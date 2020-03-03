Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 139 – Reviewing The 2020 NRL Simply The Best Advert With Katey

In this episode we are joined by Katey to discuss the NRL 2020 Simply The Best Advert!

League Freak had not seen the advert going into this podcast, so he gives his first impressions and we look at the media’s rotten reaction to it!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related