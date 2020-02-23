Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 137 – St Helens Lose To The Sydney Roosters In The World Club Challenge AGAIN And NRL All Star Game Talk

Feb 24, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we talk about the World Club Challenge match between the Sydney Roosters and St Helens. We do a bit of a deep drive into the overall record of teams in the World Club Challenge and come up with some surprising results.
We then talk about the NRL All Stars games, some trial results, how we would change the pre season, and get some of your thoughts via twitter!
