Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 132 – NRL F***, Marry And Dump With Katey Lou Byrnes

In this special Valentine’s Day episode League Freak is joined by Katey Lou Byrnes who shares with us her F***, Marry, Dump list from all 16 NRL clubs.

We then have a chat about her experience with doing the halftime show on the radio last year and generally have a good laugh.

