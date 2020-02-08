Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 131 – Kevin Sinfield Is NOT One Of The Best Players Of All Time #GOATSinfield

In this emergency episode we talk about the RFL list of top five players of ALL TIME!

This list includes Kevin Bloody Sinfield!

We give our thoughts on this DISGRACE and then promise to rectify the situation before destroying the situation with the #GOATSinfield drive!

