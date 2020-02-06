Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 130 – Discussing The Super League Response To Israel Folau

Feb 07, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we talk about Super Leagues response to the signing of Israel Folau.
We look at the Wests Tigers co-captain situation, the removal of the national anthem at the All Star Game, the addition of a Captain Challenge to the NRL, Rugby Union losing its TV deal, Josh Reynolds situation and no news at all about Josh Dugan.
