 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 129 – Rating Each NRL Clubs Possible Spine For The 2020 Season!

Feb 03, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we look at some of the latest news in Rugby League, we look at an article that rates each NRL clubs spine, We answer a couple of emails, and talk about jerking off into containers within a laboratory environment.

It is everything you have come to expect from the games leading experts!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning


Click here to listen to this episode!

Can World Cup Hosts England Halt The Aussie Juggernaut?

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles
Google+