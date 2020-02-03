Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 129 – Rating Each NRL Clubs Possible Spine For The 2020 Season!

In this episode we look at some of the latest news in Rugby League, we look at an article that rates each NRL clubs spine, We answer a couple of emails, and talk about jerking off into containers within a laboratory environment.

It is everything you have come to expect from the games leading experts!

