Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 121 – The 1995 Season

In this episode we look back on the 1995 season, a year that should have been a celebration of 100 years of Rugby League but instead was dominated by a battle for control of the game, otherwise known as The Super League War.

The football took a back seat to court cases and while the game tore itself apart, there were a couple of bright spots on the field.

This is a super long episode but its one we think you will enjoy. It is something too listen to over the Christmas break.

Merry Christmas everyone, we hope you have an amazing few days. We will be back and recording by the weekend! 🙂

