Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 118 – Christmas Presents For All 16 NRL Clubs

In this episode we give gifts to all 16 NRL clubs for Christmas!

We are so generous, such lovely podcasters!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related