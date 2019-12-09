Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 117 – Stop Changing The Damn Rules!!!

In this episode we look at some of the rule changes the NRL is looking to make for the 2020 season that absolutely nobody asked for.

We look at making a moving covering Sam Burges’ retirement, check in with God in regards to Israel Folau’s career, Matt Moylan and his sacrifice for the Wests Tigers and Darcy Lussick sends Justin Hodges into a hosting role on The Block!

Its a big one….according to Justin!

