Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 117 – Stop Changing The Damn Rules!!!

Dec 10, 2019 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we look at some of the rule changes the NRL is looking to make for the 2020 season that absolutely nobody asked for.
We look at making a moving covering Sam Burges’ retirement, check in with God in regards to Israel Folau’s career, Matt Moylan and his sacrifice for the Wests Tigers and Darcy Lussick sends Justin Hodges into a hosting role on The Block!
Its a big one….according to Justin!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
