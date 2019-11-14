Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 107 – A Podcast For Julie!

In this podcast we talk about the latest player movement rumours, mosty based on no facts at all. We go through the questions to be asked of Nigel Wood, the CEO of the International Rugby League in their next podcast. We talk about refreshing drinks, celebrity boxing, Bali holidays and a the massive head trauma that would come from being hit in the head by League Freaks giant hammer!

