 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 105 – The Media Vs Latrell Mitchell – Defending A Young Man Who Has Done Nothing Wrong

Nov 07, 2019 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we talk about the disgusting, prolonged media attacks on Sydney Roosters youngster Latrell Mitchell. We look at some of the most ridiculous articles that have been written about him of late, and one comment that is nothing short of outrageous!

Hopefully he is surrounded by a good support group and isn’t being exposed to this constant crap from the media.

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s 


Click here to listen to this episode!

Sonny Bill Williams Personal Message To Toronto Wolfpack And New Zealand All Blacks Supporters

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Polls

What do you think has caused the sudden surge in medical retirements in the NRL?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+