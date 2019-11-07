Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 105 – The Media Vs Latrell Mitchell – Defending A Young Man Who Has Done Nothing Wrong

In this episode we talk about the disgusting, prolonged media attacks on Sydney Roosters youngster Latrell Mitchell. We look at some of the most ridiculous articles that have been written about him of late, and one comment that is nothing short of outrageous!

Hopefully he is surrounded by a good support group and isn’t being exposed to this constant crap from the media.

