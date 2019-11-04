Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 104 – Richard Shaw-Wright Joins Us To Talk Lions Tour, Expansion in Super League And The 2021 World Cup

In this episode we are joined by Richard Shaw-Wright from the Forty20 Rugby League Podcast.

We talk about the Great Britain Lions Tour, the state of Super League, expansion in British Rugby League, northern stereotypes and the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

