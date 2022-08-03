Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep425 – NRL Round 21 Preview – Plus Expert Tips

Aug 03, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak Rugby League podcast Andrew Ferguson and League Freak gives you a rundown of all the upcoming games in round 21 in the NRL.
They chat about the situation in Newscatle regarding David Klemmer, the Wests Tigers CEO and Board trying to take attention away from themselves, Nathan Cleary and the medias focus on his private life, and a whole lot more!
