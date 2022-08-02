Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep424 – Will The Parramatta Eels Miss The NRL Finals?

Aug 02, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak Rugby League podcast Andrew Ferguson and League Freak talk about the Wests Tigers looking to loan out players to help the Melbourne Storm and how the loan system the NRL has was never intended to see finals teams pilfering players from lower ladder teams.
We then chat about the Eels vs Panthers aftermath and the Eels horror run into the finals….if they make it! The Panthers attacking woes and how Jerome Luai may be under a little pressure for his spot in the side.;
Its a daytime recording with all the fun of life trying to shut us down!
