Podcast: Fergo and Freak – Episode 177 – 2020 Ashes Tour Cancelled And British Rugby League Chat

Jun 02, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we talk about the official cancellation of the 2020 Rugby League Ashes series.
We then have a chat about British Rugby League, including Super League, as well as French Rugby League.
This was going to be a short episode but we can’t help ourselves!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
