Podcast: Fergo and Freak – Episode 177 – 2020 Ashes Tour Cancelled And British Rugby League Chat

In this episode we talk about the official cancellation of the 2020 Rugby League Ashes series.

We then have a chat about British Rugby League, including Super League, as well as French Rugby League.

This was going to be a short episode but we can’t help ourselves!

