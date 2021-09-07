Paul Green Stands Down As Queensland Coach. Has He Got An NRL Coaching Gig Lined Up?

Paul Green has stood down from his role as the coach of the Queensland Maroons stating his desire to pursue an NRL coaching position as the reason.

After losing the 2021 State Of Origin series 2-1 Green didn’t get too many great reviews about his series as the Maroons coach. He did manage to bring some new blood into the Queensland side, but losing 2-1 when all three games were played in Queensland was not a great look.

The Queensland Rugby League were apparently looking for assurances that Green would not leave if he was offered an NRL coaching position in 2022, and Green couldn’t agree to that.

While its possible the QRL wanted to go in a different direction and this is an softer way to release Green, it is also possible that Green has an NRL coaching gig lined up already.

There is a whole lot of speculation surrounding Michael Maguire’s future at the Wests Tigers right now. Is is without question the most likely NRL head coaching position that will become available next.

It makes you wonder if Green knows it is time to make himself available…

Related