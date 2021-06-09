NSW Blues Player Ratings – State Of Origin One 2021

So you’ve come here looking for some player ratings huh?

After a brilliant performance for New South Wales in State Of Origin one that saw them win 50-6 in front of a sold out crowd in Townsville, it would be hard to rate any of the Blues players poorly.

Keep in mind I rate players on a full scale from 1-10. You have to play an out of your mind, Wally Lewis type of game from start to finish to receive a 10!

If you want to read them though….

Lets do this!

New South Wales

1. James Tedesco (c) – 7

Wasn’t really a game that came to his. Did everything asked of him though. Just played well.

2. Josh Addo-Carr – 7

Looked for work all night. Best winger in the game!

3. Latrell Mitchell – 9

Tore the game apart many times, especially in the first half!

4. Tom Trbojevic – 9

Allowed a try from a poor missed tackle but was otherwise outstanding!

5. Brian To’o – 9

Two tries in the first half, a heap of meters made, looked at home at this level.

6. Jarome Luai – 8

Played both sides of the field, great in defence and dangerous in attack. Proved he was a great selection.

7. Nathan Cleary – 8

His kicking game was the difference early on. Great defensively as always.

8. Daniel Saifiti – 6

Was pretty solid in the middle of the field.

9. Damien Cook – 7

Looked great behind a pack that was making meters.

10. Jake Trbojevic – 6

Was solid in defence but had less game time than I expected.

11. Cameron Murray – 7

Very good defensively.

12. Tariq Sims – 7

Was being found out in defence and dropped a pass he called for, but made up for it with an amazing pass that led to a try.

13. Isaah Yeo – 7

Very solid in defence

14. Jack Wighton – 3

Hardly played at all.

15. Junior Paulo – 6

Wasn’t used all that much.

16. Payne Hass – 6

Solid off the bench, looked a little less comfortable though than when he starts the game.

17. Liam Martin – 5

Was not too bad. A little quiet tho.

