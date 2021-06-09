NSW Blues Player Ratings – State Of Origin One 2021

Jun 09, 2021 League Freak Rugby League State Of Origin 0
So you’ve come here looking for some player ratings huh?
After a brilliant performance for New South Wales in State Of Origin one that saw them win 50-6 in front of a sold out crowd in Townsville, it would be hard to rate any of the Blues players poorly.
Keep in mind I rate players on a full scale from 1-10. You have to play an out of your mind, Wally Lewis type of game from start to finish to receive a 10!
New South Wales
1. James Tedesco (c) – 7
Wasn’t really a game that came to his. Did everything asked of him though. Just played well.
2. Josh Addo-Carr – 7
Looked for work all night. Best winger in the game!
3. Latrell Mitchell – 9
Tore the game apart many times, especially in the first half!
4. Tom Trbojevic – 9
Allowed a try from a poor missed tackle but was otherwise outstanding!
5. Brian To’o – 9
Two tries in the first half, a heap of meters made, looked at home at this level.
6. Jarome Luai – 8
Played both sides of the field, great in defence and dangerous in attack. Proved he was a great selection.
7. Nathan Cleary – 8
His kicking game was the difference early on. Great defensively as always.
8. Daniel Saifiti – 6
Was pretty solid in the middle of the field.
9. Damien Cook – 7
Looked great behind a pack that was making meters.
10. Jake Trbojevic – 6
Was solid in defence but had less game time than I expected.
11. Cameron Murray – 7
Very good defensively.
12. Tariq Sims – 7
Was being found out in defence and dropped a pass he called for, but made up for it with an amazing pass that led to a try.
13. Isaah Yeo – 7
Very solid in defence
14. Jack Wighton – 3
Hardly played at all.
15. Junior Paulo – 6
Wasn’t used all that much.
16. Payne Hass – 6
Solid off the bench, looked a little less comfortable though than when he starts the game.
17. Liam Martin – 5
Was not too bad. A little quiet tho.
