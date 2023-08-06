NRL Podcast: The International Rugby League Manage To Hold A Meeting About Nothing

In this episode we give you a rundown on the latest International Rugby League meeting in Singapore and what it managed to accolplish Spoiler Alert: NOTHING!

Have a chat about the how the Panthers sit right now, the teams that are falling away as the regular season draws to an end, and we manage to do it all with having a good laugh about things.

