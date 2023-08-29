NRL Podcast: Ricky Stuarts Meltdown And Rating Teams Via A Decades Worth Of Stats

In this episode we talk about the meltdown that Ricky Stuart had, again, and his failures as a an NRL coach. Why the Super League TV deals keep getting worse and worse. The media and the way it hounds Latrell Mitchell, the injuries that hit all the contenders last weekend, and then Andrew, the stats guy, comes up with some really interesting statistics that show who have been the best clubs over the last decade, and who have been the worst!

