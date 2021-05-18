NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 304 – They Are Ruining The Best Sport In The World!

In this episode we have a chat about the ridiculous scenes we saw during Magic Weekend with over a dozen players sin binned or sent off, and even more put on report.

We discuss why the NRL’s administrators keep changing the rules, how they have no accountability, and how pigheaded their attitudes have been when they have been asked by the media about the backlash from players, coaches and supporters.

What Do You Think Of The NRL's New Sin Bin Rules? They are great!

They are horrible! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

