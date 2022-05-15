NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep403 – The Canterbury Bulldogs New Coach, Magic Round and NRL Expansion

May 15, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast The Glorious League Freak has a chat about the Emercengy Meeting that the Canterbury Bulldogs are holding as they review Trent Barrett’s position as head coach of the club. Who will step in WHEN he gets fired? Will it be Gus? lets hope so…that would be so much fun for the podcast.
Then its on to the games over the weekend, the Panthers huge win over the Storm and what it means for the overall Premiership, the Roosters win over the Eels, plus a little bit of expansion talk as the North Sydney Bears rise up like a zombie once again!
2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.
Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com
Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.
When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
