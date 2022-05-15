NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep403 – The Canterbury Bulldogs New Coach, Magic Round and NRL Expansion

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast The Glorious League Freak has a chat about the Emercengy Meeting that the Canterbury Bulldogs are holding as they review Trent Barrett’s position as head coach of the club. Who will step in WHEN he gets fired? Will it be Gus? lets hope so…that would be so much fun for the podcast.

Then its on to the games over the weekend, the Panthers huge win over the Storm and what it means for the overall Premiership, the Roosters win over the Eels, plus a little bit of expansion talk as the North Sydney Bears rise up like a zombie once again!

