NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep395 – F#ck, Marry and Dump 2022 NRL Edition

This is an adults only epsiode of Fergo and The Freak.

In this episode we are joined by our good friend Jayme (Who we call Jay) and a new guest call Jamie.

We go through each of the 16 NRL teams and our guests complie their F*ck, Marry and Dump lists.

This is all just a whole lot of fun. We talked a lot of sillyness and no one should take any of this stuff too personally. Its just a bit of fun. 🙂

