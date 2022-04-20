NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep395 – F#ck, Marry and Dump 2022 NRL Edition

Apr 21, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
This is an adults only epsiode of Fergo and The Freak.
In this episode we are joined by our good friend Jayme (Who we call Jay) and a new guest call Jamie.
We go through each of the 16 NRL teams and our guests complie their F*ck, Marry and Dump lists.
This is all just a whole lot of fun. We talked a lot of sillyness and no one should take any of this stuff too personally. Its just a bit of fun. 🙂
2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.
Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com
Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.
When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5
