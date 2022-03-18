NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – EP385 – “You Have To Consume My Ashes”

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast Andrew and Freaky chat about the games so far in round two of the NRL competition.

There is talk about poor comparisons between current great players and legends of the past, we read out a few viewer emails, we chat about Formula One and the new regulations, we then go into last requests when you die.

Grab a spoon and dig in!

