NRL Podcast: A Plethora Of Stupid Ideas

On todays episode we have a chat about the multitude of stupid ideas to “Fix” the game after Newcastlle lost a Golden Point match at home two the back-to-back NRL Premiers.

We unvovr the ploit by the Panthers to continually grow hair in an effor to win football games, Andrew has some Rugby League stats he his us with, we talk redepmtion stories we don’t need to hear and just generally chat about the game.

