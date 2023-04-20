NRL Podcast: A Plethora Of Stupid Ideas

Apr 20, 2023 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
On todays episode we have a chat about the multitude of stupid ideas to “Fix” the game after Newcastlle lost a Golden Point match at home two the back-to-back NRL Premiers.
We unvovr the ploit by the Panthers to continually grow hair in an effor to win football games, Andrew has some Rugby League stats he his us with, we talk redepmtion stories we don’t need to hear and just generally chat about the game.
To join our FREE NRL tipping competition, click here: https://tipping.nrl.com/comps/join?code=L2YWRVWM
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Podcast #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RedV #NRLGrandFinal #PantherPride
Youve found the best 2023 NRL Podcast going! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News, or the 2023 NRL Draw,just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2023 NRL Tickets you know where to go!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Apr 17, 2023 0
Mar 30, 2023 0
Mar 15, 2023 0
Apr 20, 2023 0
Apr 15, 2023 0
Mar 30, 2023 0
You must log in to post a comment.