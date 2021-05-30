New South Wales Name Their Team For State Of Origin One

The New South Wales team has been named for State Of Origin one that is supposed to be played at Melbournes MCG.

The Blues will be looking to get off to a winning start in the 2021 State Of Origin series after losing last years series to Queensland.

So, are you ready? Let’s do this….

The Official NSW Team For State Of Origin One – 2021

1. James Tedesco (c)

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Brian To’o

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Jake Trbojevic

11. Cameron Murray

12. Tariq Sims

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Jack Wighton

15. Junior Paulo

16. Payne Hass

17. Liam Martin

18. Apisai Koroisau

19. Campbell Graham

James Tedesco has been named despite a hip pointer injury that saw him leave (and then return) to the field for the Roosters on the weekend.

It is interesting that NSW have chosen not to name specialist centres. That seems to be something the Blues like to do a lot in recent years.

It is great to see Brian To’o named in the side after the amazing season he has had so far. His go forward will be a huge bonus for the Blues.

The selection of Jack Wighton has me beat. His form this season has been abysmal!

So what do you think? Is it a team you think can win game one of the series?

