New South Wales Name Their Team For State Of Origin One

May 30, 2021 League Freak Rugby League State Of Origin 0
The New South Wales team has been named for State Of Origin one that is supposed to be played at Melbournes MCG.
The Blues will be looking to get off to a winning start in the 2021 State Of Origin series after losing last years series to Queensland.
So, are you ready? Let’s do this….
The Official NSW Team For State Of Origin One – 2021
1. James Tedesco (c)
2. Josh Addo-Carr
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Tom Trbojevic
5. Brian To’o
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Damien Cook
10. Jake Trbojevic
11. Cameron Murray
12. Tariq Sims
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Jack Wighton
15. Junior Paulo
16. Payne Hass
17. Liam Martin
18. Apisai Koroisau
19. Campbell Graham
James Tedesco has been named despite a hip pointer injury that saw him leave (and then return) to the field for the Roosters on the weekend.
It is interesting that NSW have chosen not to name specialist centres. That seems to be something the Blues like to do a lot in recent years.
It is great to see Brian To’o named in the side after the amazing season he has had so far. His go forward will be a huge bonus for the Blues.
The selection of Jack Wighton has me beat. His form this season has been abysmal!
So what do you think? Is it a team you think can win game one of the series?
For all your latest news and views about Rugby League subscribe to the Fergo and The Freak podcast!
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak
Google Play Music: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/gpm
Player FM: https://player.fm/series/fergo-and-the-freak
Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/eveic-8cb80/Fergo-and-The-Freak-Podcast
TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/Fergo-and-The-Freak-p1222226/
PodParadise: https://www.podparadise.com/Podcast/1457964385
Castbox.fm: https://castbox.fm/channel/Fergo-and-The-Freak-id2073183?country=us
Podbay: http://podbay.fm/show/1457964385
Podtail: https://podtail.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/
Overcast FM: https://overcast.fm/itunes1457964385/fergo-and-the-freak
Direct Link: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
May 30, 2021 0
May 26, 2021 0
May 14, 2021 0
May 30, 2021 0
May 25, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.