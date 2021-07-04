New South Wales Name Team For State Of Origin Three

Jul 04, 2021 League Freak Rugby League State Of Origin 0
The New South Wales Rugby League has named their side for State Of Origin three which is likely to be played in Newcastle.
There are a couple of changes to the team from game two due to injuries. We have two debutantes for the Blues heading onto the dead rubber against Queensland.
Here is the official lineup:
The Official NSW Team For State Of Origin One – 2021
1. James Tedesco (c)
2. Josh Addo-Carr
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Tom Trbojevic
5. Brian To’o
6. Jack Wighton
7. Mitchell Moses
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Damien Cook
10. Junior Paulo
11. Cameron Murray
12. Tariq Sims
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Apisai Koroisau
15. Angus Crichton
16. Payne Hass
17. Liam Martin
Not a bad side! I personally am interested to see how Mitchell Moses goes in the halves at this level although I do not understand how the selectors keep selecting Jack Wighton.
