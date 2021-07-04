New South Wales Name Team For State Of Origin Three

The New South Wales Rugby League has named their side for State Of Origin three which is likely to be played in Newcastle.

There are a couple of changes to the team from game two due to injuries. We have two debutantes for the Blues heading onto the dead rubber against Queensland.

Here is the official lineup:

The Official NSW Team For State Of Origin One – 2021

1. James Tedesco (c)

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Brian To’o

6. Jack Wighton

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Cameron Murray

12. Tariq Sims

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Apisai Koroisau

15. Angus Crichton

16. Payne Hass

17. Liam Martin

Not a bad side! I personally am interested to see how Mitchell Moses goes in the halves at this level although I do not understand how the selectors keep selecting Jack Wighton.

