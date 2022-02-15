Join Our Tipping Competition On NRL.com With The Code: W33TMDE5

 

Feb 16, 2022 Fergo and The Freak 0

On the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast we have set up a tipping competition on NRL.com this year for you all to join!

The code to use is: W33TMDE5

The exciting thing is, will be sending a personalised trophy to the winner of this competition! It will be made personally by League Freak using a 3D printer and it will be delivered to the winner of the competition.

So go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side.

Register, and then enter our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

See if you can beat the podcasts listeners as well as Andrew Ferguson and of course, League Freak.

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

