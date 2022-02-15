Join Our Tipping Competition On NRL.com With The Code: W33TMDE5

On the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast we have set up a tipping competition on NRL.com this year for you all to join!

The code to use is: W33TMDE5

The exciting thing is, will be sending a personalised trophy to the winner of this competition! It will be made personally by League Freak using a 3D printer and it will be delivered to the winner of the competition.

So go here: https://tipping.nrl.com

Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side.

Register, and then enter our competition code which is: W33TMDE5

See if you can beat the podcasts listeners as well as Andrew Ferguson and of course, League Freak.

