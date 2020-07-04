Israel Folau To Remain With The Catalans Dragons In 2021

Israel Folau has signed a contract extension with French Super League club the Catalans Dragons through to the end of the 2021 season.

Folau’s signing was controversial and he played well for the Dragons until Covid19 shut down the Super League season.

There was a feeling that Folau might have been signed by an NRL club when the competition re-started after the break, but this contract extension seems to indicate that we won’t see Folau in the NRL any time soon.

