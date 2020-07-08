 

How Many Tries Did Martin Offiah Score During His Rugby Career?

He is one of the great try scorers in the games history and undoubtably a modern day great. Martin Offiah’s try scoring record is something to behold!

In England between 1987 and 2001 Martin Offiah scored 423 tries spanning stints with the Widnes Vikings, Wigan Warriors, London Broncos and Salford Red Devils.

In Australia between 1989 and 1993 Martin Offiah scored 20 tries in 27 games for Australian clubs the Sydney Roosters and St George Dragons in 27 appearances.

At international level Martin Offiah scored 28 tries in 38 appearances for for England and Great Britain.

In 2013 Martin Offiah was inducted into the English Hall Of Fame.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

