How Many State Of Origin Games Did Wally Lewis Play In For Queensland?

Jul 06, 2020 League Freak Rugby League State Of Origin 0
So you want to know how many games Wally Lewis played in the State Of Origins series for Queensland? You’ve come to the right place!
Wally Lewis played 34 matches for Queensland in the State Of Origin series between 1980 and 1991. Wally Lewis played in 22 winning matches for Queensland and 13 losing matches.
Wally Lewis won 61.76% of the games he played in for Queensland. He scored 10 tries for Queensland, kicking 2 goals, 2 field goals, and scoring 44 points overall.
All statistics vs Rugby League Project
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 06, 2020 0
Jul 06, 2020 0
Jul 06, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.