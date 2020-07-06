How Many State Of Origin Games Did Wally Lewis Play In For Queensland?

So you want to know how many games Wally Lewis played in the State Of Origins series for Queensland? You’ve come to the right place!

Wally Lewis played 34 matches for Queensland in the State Of Origin series between 1980 and 1991. Wally Lewis played in 22 winning matches for Queensland and 13 losing matches.

Wally Lewis won 61.76% of the games he played in for Queensland. He scored 10 tries for Queensland, kicking 2 goals, 2 field goals, and scoring 44 points overall.

All statistics vs Rugby League Project

