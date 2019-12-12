Five Things To Check Out For In The 2020 Super League Season

With less than two months from the start of the 2020 Super League season, things are already getting in shape for the most exciting year yet. Last Season, St Helens walked away with the league after beating the Salford Red Devils during the Grand Final. That allowed them to lift their first crown in the league since 2014.

In this article, we take a deep dive into five big things to look out for during the 2020 super league season.

Can Any Team Catch The Saints?

In 2019, St Helens dominated the Super League, coming close during the last season and emerging victorious in the Grand Final. The team finally managed to overcome the talk of big games pulling them behind to bed, becoming a dominant force in the league.

During this off-season, the Saints haven’t managed to complete a single signing, despite a huge change coming into the club following Justin Holbrook’s departure for the NRL. The club named Tonga boss Kristian Woolf as the head coach towards the season end, and all eyes are on how he’ll settle in. However, Woolf has never headed a Super League team.

How Will Toronto Perform In The Super League?

Following their promotion to the SL, Toronto’s performance will be a big story no matter how they rank. The Wolfpack has invested heavily to have Sonny Bill Williams in their squad, a player that’s guaranteed to boost the team’s performance during their first Super League season.

Under the management of coach Brian McDermont, Toronto might be battling not to drop, though some are convinced the team is fit enough to challenge for a spot in the play-off. Whichever the case, Toronto will make for a great story as the Rugby League world follows the action closely.

Big Name Signings

After watching the Saints take the league in 2019, clubs have recruited players intending to close the gap in 2020. Hull FC has recruited a host of big names on the market, though Manu Ma’u, Josh Jones, and Mahe Fonua are the most outstanding. State of Origin rugby star James Maloney is also set to make his debut for the Catalans.

Gareth Widdop will be making his debut for the Super League playing for the Warrington Wolves, following an agreement to transfer from the NRL. On the other hand, the purchases of Jackson Hastings and George Burgess by Wigan have caught the attention of fans, with both signings being from Marquee.

Salford’s Performance

Last season, Ian Watson’s men defied all odds and the so-called experts who had them marked as relegation candidates by season start. However, their performance was quite remarkable, upsetting all the odds by reaching the Grand Final, where they lost to St Helen. However, that’s more than what the Red Devil’s fans hoped for at the beginning of the year. As such, fans are expecting to see whether Salford can repeat the feat.

Relegation Battle

While the Grand Final race seems tasty this season, the relegation battle is still wide open. The Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity, and Hull KR had a narrow escape last season, with the London Broncos taking the last position and ultimately dropping to the Championship.

This season, the bookies favor the Rovers for the drop, while Salford is expected to have a hard time staying away from the relegation zone this season. That’s despite their heroic performance last year.

