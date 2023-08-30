Dylan Edwards To Remain At Penrith On A 4 Year $3.4 Million Dollar Deal

2022 Clive Churchill Medalist Dylan Edwards has re-signed with the Penrith Panthers on a 4 year deal said to be around $3.4 million.

Edwards took a long time to cement his spot as the Panthers fullback but boy has it paid off. He joins a long list of Panthers players who have chosen to remain with the two time defending premiers, and now the focus of the club will be on re-signing superstar five-eight Jerome Luai.

The Panthers are in a really unique position where by they already have back-to-back titles, and yet they are re-signing their key players to deals that will see them remain at the club for the peak period of their career.

As a Panthers fan, it is a pretty cool situation to be in!

