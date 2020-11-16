Book Launch: The Katelyn Diaries By Jayme Smith

Nov 16, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In a very special episode we chat with author Jayme Smith about her new book The Katelyn Diaries.
The book is currently up for pre-order and will be officially launched on the 20th of November.
To buy The Katelyn Diaries CLICK HERE
Follow Jayme on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/JaymeAuthor
Check out The Katelyn Diaries Official Site: http://www.thekatelyndiaries.com
Join The Katelyn Diaries Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/katelyndiaries/
