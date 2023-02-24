Apex Legends Mobile Tips And Tricks: How To Become A Champion

Feb 25, 2023 League Freak Gaming 0
After its launch on Android and iOS devices, Apex Legends has become even more popular among gamers worldwide.
Apex legends Mobile is a shooter game with unique characters and combat capabilities. If you are new to the game, you may find it intimidating for this very reason.
But don’t worry. We have compiled a list of Tips and Tricks to take your skills to the next level.
Think of Apex Legends Mobile like a game of chess. To be successful, you need to be a step ahead of your opponent.
So sit back, relax, and get ready to learn How to become a champion.
Just like a musician needs to get his musical instrument tuned right for the music to sound beautiful, you also need the right control and settings to play well.
For starters, the game requires huge resources to run smoothly. So, ensure your graphics settings are set according to your device’s capabilities. Of course, the game comes with different graphics settings and options that you can optimize according to your device.
When it comes to control settings, one size does not fit all. For example, some players prefer high sensitivity, while others prefer lower sensitivity for more precise aiming.
It’s not just about the controls themselves. It’s also about the placement of the controls on the screen. You must be mindful of whether the buttons are easily accessible and in a comfortable position for your hands.
In Apex Legends, each legend has different abilities. Some are known for their defensive abilities, while others have offensive abilities. The latter can cause massive damage to the enemy. Wraith or Octane, for instance, can rush toward enemies and escape when needed.
It’s important to understand your own and other legends’ abilities in the game. It will help you to anticipate their moves and react accordingly. In addition, some abilities can be combined with other legends’ abilities to create even more devastating effects.
It’s not only about abilities but also about when and how to use them.
If you want to stay in the game longer, the Quickdraw perk will help you. Need to heal quickly in a battle? The First Healer’s perk has you covered.
Knowing the terrain, the location of the key areas, and the various ways to navigate the map can make a huge difference in winning or losing the game.
The more you explore and familiarize yourself with the different areas, the more strategic options you have. Knowing the terrain and the various routes through the maps can help you avoid enemy fire and make quick escapes. In addition, knowing the locations of weapons, shields, and healing items can also help you gear up quickly.
It’s not only about knowing the maps but also about your position on the map. For example, Let’s say you found your enemy at a higher position on the map, with plenty of cover around them.
On the other hand, if you are shooting from a lower and closer angle, you’re in a disadvantageous position. You have very little chance of coming out tops. Under the circumstances, you would do well to escape and find a better position to engage in a fight.
Think of the cover as your shield. When moving around the map, use cover to protect yourself from enemy fire while still being able to engage in combat. It will give you a better chance of winning.
It’s not only about using cover to protect yourself but also about using it strategically to gain the upper hand in combat. For example, you can use cover to surprise your opponents, flank them and force them into more vulnerable positions.
By mastering the various aspects of the game, like understanding the different legends and their abilities, knowledge of the map and your position, and using cover to move around, you can increase your chances of becoming a champion.
