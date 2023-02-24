Apex Legends Mobile Tips And Tricks: How To Become A Champion

After its launch on Android and iOS devices, Apex Legends has become even more popular among gamers worldwide.

Apex legends Mobile is a shooter game with unique characters and combat capabilities. If you are new to the game, you may find it intimidating for this very reason.

But don’t worry. We have compiled a list of Tips and Tricks to take your skills to the next level.

How to Become a Champion in Apex Legends Mobile

Think of Apex Legends Mobile like a game of chess. To be successful, you need to be a step ahead of your opponent.

So sit back, relax, and get ready to learn How to become a champion.

Get Your Control & Settings Right

Just like a musician needs to get his musical instrument tuned right for the music to sound beautiful, you also need the right control and settings to play well.

For starters, the game requires huge resources to run smoothly. So, ensure your graphics settings are set according to your device’s capabilities. Of course, the game comes with different graphics settings and options that you can optimize according to your device.

When it comes to control settings, one size does not fit all. For example, some players prefer high sensitivity, while others prefer lower sensitivity for more precise aiming.

It’s not just about the controls themselves. It’s also about the placement of the controls on the screen. You must be mindful of whether the buttons are easily accessible and in a comfortable position for your hands.

Understand the Different Legends and Their Abilities

In Apex Legends, each legend has different abilities. Some are known for their defensive abilities, while others have offensive abilities. The latter can cause massive damage to the enemy. Wraith or Octane, for instance, can rush toward enemies and escape when needed.

It’s important to understand your own and other legends’ abilities in the game. It will help you to anticipate their moves and react accordingly. In addition, some abilities can be combined with other legends’ abilities to create even more devastating effects.

It’s not only about abilities but also about when and how to use them.

Unlock Perks in the Perk System

The perk system allows players to unlock perks that can provide various benefits, from increased ammo capacity to faster health regeneration. You need to earn points by completing specific in-game objectives and challenges to unlock them.

If you want to stay in the game longer, the Quickdraw perk will help you. Need to heal quickly in a battle? The First Healer’s perk has you covered.

Have Knowledge of the Map and be Aware of Your Position

Knowing the terrain, the location of the key areas, and the various ways to navigate the map can make a huge difference in winning or losing the game.

The more you explore and familiarize yourself with the different areas, the more strategic options you have. Knowing the terrain and the various routes through the maps can help you avoid enemy fire and make quick escapes. In addition, knowing the locations of weapons, shields, and healing items can also help you gear up quickly.

It’s not only about knowing the maps but also about your position on the map. For example, Let’s say you found your enemy at a higher position on the map, with plenty of cover around them.

On the other hand, if you are shooting from a lower and closer angle, you’re in a disadvantageous position. You have very little chance of coming out tops. Under the circumstances, you would do well to escape and find a better position to engage in a fight.

Use Cover to Move Around

Think of the cover as your shield. When moving around the map, use cover to protect yourself from enemy fire while still being able to engage in combat. It will give you a better chance of winning.

It’s not only about using cover to protect yourself but also about using it strategically to gain the upper hand in combat. For example, you can use cover to surprise your opponents, flank them and force them into more vulnerable positions.

To Sum Up

By mastering the various aspects of the game, like understanding the different legends and their abilities, knowledge of the map and your position, and using cover to move around, you can increase your chances of becoming a champion.

Battlelog has Apex Legends cheats with Aimbot, ESP, Radar Hack, and Wallhack that can make you a player hard to beat.







Related