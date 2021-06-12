A Walk Along The Historic Kokoda Track

In July 1942 Japan landed in northern Papua New Guinea. japans goal was to head south and capture the city of Port Moresby. What stood in their way was some of the thickest, most ancient jungle in the world. The only way through, an ancient track called the Kokoda track, the headed south, through a mountain range, and down towards the city.

Knowing the intentions of the Japanese empire, Australian reservists landed on the south side of the track. Making their way north in a last stand to stop the enemy forced.

What happened along the Kokoda track is now etched in history. It was an important moment in World War Two, and as such it holds a very special place in Australian military history.

I was lucky enough to sit down with Jessica Dunne, who in 2015 walked the Kokoda track from north to south. She shared her experiences on that journey, what she saw, what she heard, and how fulfilling it is to have been in a place that witnessed so much history and that meant so much to Australia and the Papuan people.

This is that interview.

