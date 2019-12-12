5 Favorites For Super League Top Try-Scorer In 2020

Who is going to be picked as the top try scorer in the 2020 Super League Season? We’ve taken a closer at the five favorites.

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Over the last year, Tommy Makinson has worked to cement his position as the greatest finisher in the Super League. Last year, Makinson topped the try-scoring charts with 23 SL tries, one try ahead of Salford’s Niall Evalds and Leeds’ Ash Handley.

The 28-year-old had a great comeback last season since bagging 20 entries in 2015. Makinson also made the workload for the Saints forward pack easier just as like it is on horse racing, making 3803m more than other players this year. As such, Makinson stands a solid chance of ending the 2019 campaign as the top scorer for the second time in a row.

Josh Charnley (Warrington Wolves)

Since returning to the league, Josh has showcased an excellent try-scoring form with 42 tries in 57 appearances for Warrington across all competitions. In 2018, he had a great start at the try-scoring front, collecting 11 tries during his first nine games.

When on-form, Josh is almost unstoppable when close to the line. Josh will play alongside the creative Gareth Widdop and Blake Austin in 2020, giving him enough chances to add several tries to his Wolves tally.

Greg Eden (Castle Ford Tigers)

A born try-scorer, Greg Eden has the skills to finish in the tightest spaces. The Tigers flying winger has been breaking records since his return from Brisbane in 2017. Greg has claimed 72 tries in 67 games for the tigers, averaging over one try per game after recording an incredible 41 tries in 2017.

Eden now has an added competition in the team, following the arrival of wingers Derrell Olpherts and Sosaia Feki. For that, Eden must be on top of his form to maintain his regular starting position with the Tigers.

Sosaia Feki (Castleford Tigers)

As the man most likely to start opposite Eden, Sosaia Feki expects to get things running during his first year in the SL. Sosaia took 67 tries in 148 appearances for the Cronulla, averaging 11 tries per season in the last four campaigns playing for the Sharks.

Being the Grand Final winner in the NRL, Soasia arrives in Castleford from Cronulla comfortable to throw the ball around. He’ll be steered around the park by the youthful jake Trueman and Danny Richardson while operating under Daryl Powell’s watchful eye.

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)​

In the last three seasons, Tom Johnstone has had to endure wretched injury luck. However, there’s no rugby league fan out there who doesn’t want to see this England International go back to his form. Before getting a knee injury earlier in March, Johnstone started the season strongly, collecting six tries in several appearances.

Johnstone managed to claim 27 tries for his club and country last year, during his previous injury-free season. That means he is among the strongest contenders to finish the season on top of the scoring charts if he enjoys a sustained period of action like in 2018.

