The Redcliffe Dolphins Are Threatening To Sign Your Clubs Star Player….Just Ask His Manager….

From November 1st 2021 NRL players who are off contract at the end of the 2022 season will be able to negotiate with rivals clubs to secure their future. This is always a time when we see a lot of NRL Rumours tossed up by the media, especially when you consider the media don’t have much else to talk about.

This year things are a little different though. We have the as yet to name a location Dolphins who are looking to build their squad upon for entry into the 2023 NRL season, and they have around $10 million is spare salary cap space to spend!

Now the truth is that if a player manager isn’t putting feelers out to clubs across the game to gauge interest in your services, they are not doing their job. It doesn’t matter how long you are under contract for or what your situation is, a player manager should always know what you are worth to the market and who can offer you the most money.

Ever wonder why a player can move clubs so easily mid contract? How other clubs even knew he was available? That is how.

So all the good player managers are currently feeding stories to contacts without the corporate press to put up the prices of their clients, hoping to at the very least get their current clubs to upgrade salaries of those clients.

Keep in mind the Dolphins have to build and entire 30 man NRL squad. They have to do that with the players the are available. Everyone will focus on the big names, the star players, but the Dolphins will also need veteran players with a lot of experiences, younger players looking for an opportunity, and players that are simply proven first graders who might not move the needle in terms of excitement levels, but who will get the job done none the less.

It makes the perfect environment for a player manager and is likely to slightly drive up the price of NRL players salaries in the short term.

It may all seem a little off, but it is all pretty normal. This happens whenever any sporting competition expends. It isn’t nice seeing your clubs star players linked to a move away from your club, but hey, its part of the sport.

