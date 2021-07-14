New South Wales Player Ratings – State Of Origin Three 2021

Jul 14, 2021 League Freak Rugby League State Of Origin 0
Game three of the State Of Origin series has officially been run and won! In front of a sellout crowd on The Gold Coast, in a year where the Banana Benders hosted all three matches!
New South Wales lost the match 20-18 in what was a bit of a downer on the end of a great series by the Blues.
Look, I know what you’re here for. You want some player ratings.
Well, I’ve got some for you! See if you agree with them!
New South Wales
1. James Tedesco (c) – 6
Not at his best in this game but still pretty good.
2. Brian To’o – 8
Was outstanding for the Blues. Got through so much work!
3. Latrell Mitchell – 9
Without question the player of the series. He was outstanding once again!
4. Tom Trbojevic – 6
A lot more quiet in this game.
5. Josh Addo-Carr – 6
Thought he was a little off in this game.
6. Jack Wighton – 5
Played better in the second half but that wasn’t difficult.
7. Mitchell Moses – 2
What the fuck was that!
8. Junior Paulo – 5
A very quiet game. Should have done more in attack.
9. Damien Cook – 5
Was very quiet!
10. Dale Finucane – 5
Was slightly underwhelming.
11. Cameron Murray – 6
Was good in defence but didn’t offer a huge amount in attack.
12. Tariq Sims – 8
One of the players of the series.
13. Isaah Yeo – 5
Got through a bit of defence but was otherwise pretty quiet.
14. Api Koroisau – 7
Looked pretty handy when he was brought on in the second half!
15. Angus Crichton – 7
I thought he was great once again! I reckon he will start next season.
16. Payne Hass – 6
Another good performance off the bench although he needs to work on his lateral defence.
17. Liam Martin – 5
Didn’t really do too much to be honest.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 14, 2021 0
Jul 10, 2021 0
Jul 07, 2021 0
Jul 14, 2021 0
Jul 10, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.