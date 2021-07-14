New South Wales Player Ratings – State Of Origin Three 2021

Game three of the State Of Origin series has officially been run and won! In front of a sellout crowd on The Gold Coast, in a year where the Banana Benders hosted all three matches!

New South Wales lost the match 20-18 in what was a bit of a downer on the end of a great series by the Blues.

Look, I know what you’re here for. You want some player ratings.

Well, I’ve got some for you! See if you agree with them!

New South Wales

1. James Tedesco (c) – 6

Not at his best in this game but still pretty good.

2. Brian To’o – 8

Was outstanding for the Blues. Got through so much work!

3. Latrell Mitchell – 9

Without question the player of the series. He was outstanding once again!

4. Tom Trbojevic – 6

A lot more quiet in this game.

5. Josh Addo-Carr – 6

Thought he was a little off in this game.

6. Jack Wighton – 5

Played better in the second half but that wasn’t difficult.

7. Mitchell Moses – 2

What the fuck was that!

8. Junior Paulo – 5

A very quiet game. Should have done more in attack.

9. Damien Cook – 5

Was very quiet!

10. Dale Finucane – 5

Was slightly underwhelming.

11. Cameron Murray – 6

Was good in defence but didn’t offer a huge amount in attack.

12. Tariq Sims – 8

One of the players of the series.

13. Isaah Yeo – 5

Got through a bit of defence but was otherwise pretty quiet.

14. Api Koroisau – 7

Looked pretty handy when he was brought on in the second half!

15. Angus Crichton – 7

I thought he was great once again! I reckon he will start next season.

16. Payne Hass – 6

Another good performance off the bench although he needs to work on his lateral defence.

17. Liam Martin – 5

Didn’t really do too much to be honest.

