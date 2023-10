So you want to know what the biggest come from behind victory is in an NRL Grand Final? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On October 1st 2023 the Penrith Panthers were down 8-24 against the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL Grand Final in the 61st minute of the match. They would go on to score 18 unanswered points over the last 18 minutes of the match to win their third straight Grand Final.

The 18 point turn around in the biggest in NRL Grand Final history.

