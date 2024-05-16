Extensive Bonus Programme at 1Win Canada – Get in Now!

Check out 1Win’s official online betting site for Canadian punters. There are plenty of events to bet on and a wide selection of markets with competitive odds.

1Win Canada (1wins-canada.com) is a sports betting and online casino platform offering a variety of sports betting and a rich selection of slot machines, table games and live dealer games. Join 1Win casino today and receive an incredible 500% welcome bonus to start betting.

How Legal is It to Play 1Win in Canada?

MMCIS Investments, the owner and operator of the official website, introduced 1Win casino betting and gaming services in 2018. Since then, the site has gained a loyal audience among players from Canada and has become one of the best rated sites in the country.

Visitors to 1Win betting site 1Win bet can be assured of its complete security, licensing and supervision by the Curaçao Gaming Authority (licence number 8048/JAZ 2018-040).

1Win Canada Bonus Programme

Check out 1Win betting’s extensive and varied bonus offer, which offers exciting bonus opportunities for both new and experienced players from Canada.

1Win Canada Welcome Bonus

On the official website, new players can take advantage of a huge welcome offer that offers up to 500% on their first four deposits. Regular players, in turn, can take advantage of additional promotional opportunities from the 1Win website, including weekly cashback, participation in raffles and contests, taking part in various tournaments, as well as receiving a $20 no-deposit bonus for signing up for notifications.

1Win Canada’s welcome offer of 500% on the first four deposits is one of the most lucrative bonuses available to Canadian customers when signing up for a new account. This amazing sports bonus applies to the first four deposits and offers various rewards:

1st deposit – 200%;

2nd deposit – 150%;

The 3rd deposit is 100%;

The 4th deposit is 50%.

Each stage of the welcome package requires a minimum deposit of $160 and the maximum bonus amount that can be received is $800. To be eligible for this initial first deposit bonus, customers must bet at odds of 3 or higher. It is important to remember that this promotion is only available once per customer after registration, provided they have not previously made a deposit on the site.

1Win Canada Express Bonus

The 1Win bet Express 1Win bet sports betting bonus is an attractive offer for all Canadian gamblers who have registered on the site. When making express bets, players can receive a bonus that depends on the number of events in the coupon. To be eligible for the rewards listed below, bets must have odds of 1.3 or higher.

5 events – 7%;

6 events – 8%;

7 events – 9%;

8 events – 10%;

9 events – 11%;

10 events – 12%;

11 or more events – 15%.

Cashback on 1Win Canada

To take advantage of the bonus, you must 1Win login, and participate in the cashback programme. Canadian online casino players have the opportunity to get a portion of their lost money deposited in slot machines last week. The amount of the cashback depends on the amount of money deposited into the machines and can range from 1% to 30%.

Special Offers From 1win Canada

In addition to the standard betting and casino bonuses, 1Win offers several special offers that may be of interest to players from Canada. These offers often have limited expiry dates and special terms and conditions, but they are equally attractive to all customers.

Hit the Jackpot in Speedy 7 and Poser 6+ Games at 1Win Betting

In the BetGames section you’ll find live dealer games including Speedy 7 and Poker 6+ where there’s a chance to win a big jackpot. Simply head to the BetGames section via the main menu on the 1 Win bet website to try your luck and win the jackpot.

Speedy 7 – In this card game you have to guess whether the next card will be red or black.

Poker 6+ is Hold’em Poker with a live dealer that uses a deck of 36 cards and the lowest card is a six.

You must have an account on the site to participate in the Speedy 7 and Poser 6+ 1 win games.

Jackpot on TVNET from 1Win

On the TVBET platform, registered players can win jackpots of up to €2,500 by participating in live games. To do so, simply select the appropriate lobby from the main menu and start playing.

The more you play, the higher the jackpots become. There are three types of jackpots:

A game jackpot is a prize that is won in an individual game, such as the Keno Jackpot. The jackpot amount for each game is accumulated separately;

Jackpot for 1 win is the total prize that grows simultaneously in all games. Its amount exceeds the amount of the game jackpot;

The Mega Jackpot is the biggest prize, which accumulates and grows quickly across all games.

Wagering Requirements for 1Win Bonuses

Every bonus on the 1Win website comes with special conditions that players must comply with. One such condition is the wagering requirements, which determine how many times a player must wager the bonus amount in order to be able to withdraw potential winnings obtained using bonus funds.

The wagering conditions for each bonus are specified in its individual rules.

The player will not be able to withdraw their winnings until they have met the wagering requirements.

Usually wagering requirements have a specific time period, for example, a player must fulfil them within 30 days.

Enter 1Win and win!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!