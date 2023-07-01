What Is The Biggest Scoreline Turn Around In NRL History

On May the 20th in 2023 the Wests Tigers beat the North Queensland Cowboys 66-18 at Leichhardt Oval.

On July the 1st in 2023 the North Queensland Cowboys beat the Wests Tigers 74-0 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

That is a 122 point turn around between the two results!

North Queensland Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes scored 30 points in the match through 2 tries and 11 goals.

Murray Taulag scored a hat-trick.

