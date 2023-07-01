What Is The Biggest Scoreline Turn Around In NRL History

Jul 01, 2023 League Freak National Rugby League, North Queensland Cowboys, Wests Tigers 0
On May the 20th in 2023 the Wests Tigers beat the North Queensland Cowboys 66-18 at Leichhardt Oval.
On July the 1st in 2023 the North Queensland Cowboys beat the Wests Tigers 74-0 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.
That is a 122 point turn around between the two results!
North Queensland Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes scored 30 points in the match through 2 tries and 11 goals.
Murray Taulag scored a hat-trick.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
