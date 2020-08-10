Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 215 – Heaps Of NRL Chat And Watching Wigan Vs Wakey In Super League

In this episode we cover every single topic in the National Rugby League. No, seriously, this podcast goes for 3 hours, do you honestly think we missed something?

We answered all of your emails as well. There were some very good ones in there.

We started to watch Wigan vs Wakefield in the Super League, and enjoyed a fine comeback thanks to an Irishman who was born in England.

We hope you enjoy the long episode! 😀

