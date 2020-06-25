Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 187 – How To Fix The New Zealand Warriors

Jun 25, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we take a look at the problems the New Zealand Warriors are facing right now.
We look at who they should get as the next coach, who they should avoid, what has gone wrong with their junior development, we talk about a second New Zealand based NRL team, and the effect they would have on the Warriors.
Andrew then bullies League Freak into buying another website address. This one will have many uses, as long as it is for obscure, non existent Rugby League teams.
