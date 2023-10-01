NRL Podcast: The Penrith Panthers Win Three In A Row!!!

In this episode we review the 2023 NRL Grand Final which saw the Penrith Panthers win their third straight Grand Final after a ridiculous, record breaking come back win against the Brisbane Broncos!

League Freak DM’d Andrew at the 60th minute, with Penrith down 8-24, asking if he was good to go for this podcast. Then, the amazing happened!

It resulted in League Freak losing it completely, and this podcast is the aftermath of that.

As Andrew talks about the game League Freak is trying to come to terms with what happened.

We hope you enjoy it! 🙂

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Podcast #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RedV #NRLGrandFinal #PantherPride

Youve found the best 2023 NRL Podcast going! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News, or the 2023 NRL Draw,just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2023 NRL Tickets you know where to go!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!