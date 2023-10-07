Podcast: Celebrating The Penrith Panthers Success With Special Guest NadinePodcast:

In this episode League Freak joined by our very good freind Nadine to talk about Grand Final day, the incredible performance by both the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers, all the post match celebrations, including Nadines amazing experience celebrating with the team at the club, and generally what it has beenb like supporting the club in recent years.
Saying this is a dream come true for a Panthers supporter feels like its under selling it!
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Podcast #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RedV #NRLGrandFinal #PantherPride
Youve found the best 2023 NRL Podcast going! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News, or the 2023 NRL Draw,just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2023 NRL Tickets you know where to go!
You must log in to post a comment.