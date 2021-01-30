Benji Marshall Would Be A Handy Addition To The South Sydney Rabbitohs

After being released by the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2020 season it was feared that Benji Marshall would not be seen on an NRL field ever again. There were rumours that he would be heading to Super League, however they were quashed almost immediately, and Benji himself almost seemed resigned to working in the media and, at best, picking up an assistant coaching gig somewhere.

Now it has emerged that Benji Marshall looks set to line up for the South Sydney Rabbitohs as they begin preparations for their run at the 2021 NRL Premiership.

Now it has emerged that Benji Marshall looks set to line up for the South Sydney Rabbitohs as they begin preparations for their run at the 2021 NRL Premiership.

Marshall's addition to South Sydney looks set to bolster their Premiership credentials.

With the Rabbitohs having added Jai Arrow and Josh Mansour over the off season, the clubs had already looked a little better than they did last season.

One of the things that has held the Rabbitohs back ion recent years is bad luck. As they clubs gets close to the finals they always seem to have to handle injuries with one of their halves. In particular Adam Reynolds. The move to sign Marshall helps mitigate any injuries the clubs may experience in the halves over the course of the season, while also covering if Reynolds or Walker get called up to play for New South Wales in the State Of Origin series.

This is a really smart move by the Rabbitohs.

I think this move makes the Rabbitohs the third best chance to win the Premiership in 2021, with very little separating them, the Penrith Panthers and the 2020 NRL Champions the Melbourne Storm.

With a bolstered forward pack, a very dangerous backline, good halves, the Australian test hooker, the return of Latrell Mitchell from a terrible leg injury at fullback and now Benji Marshall being backup for their halves, Smith Sydney looks set for a very good year this year.

Wayne Bennett may be about to add another premiership win to his incredible coaching resume. If he can do that, he surely goes down as the greatest coach in the games very long history.

