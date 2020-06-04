Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 179 – Brisbane Broncos Record Breaking Thrashing, Should Anthony Seibold Get Sacked?

In this episode League Freak is joined by Julie from Rugby League Mums!

They chat about the Broncos record breaking loss to the Roosters at home, and whether or not Anthony Seibold should be fired! They also go on to chat about the Eels, the Panthers, the upcoming games as well as other crap!

