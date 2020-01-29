Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 128 – Israel Folau Signs For The Catalans Dragons Plus The 2020 Super League Preview!

Jan 29, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we talk about the Catalans Dragons signing Israel Folau, the impact it will have on Super League, and the RFL’s reaction to the news.
We then look through the gains and losses for each Super League club in 2020.
Then, with some breaking news, the Wests Tigers make a surprise move that could change their 2020 NRL season!
Plus….we talk about Mrs Nathan’s bike!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
