Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 128 – Israel Folau Signs For The Catalans Dragons Plus The 2020 Super League Preview!

In this episode we talk about the Catalans Dragons signing Israel Folau, the impact it will have on Super League, and the RFL’s reaction to the news.

We then look through the gains and losses for each Super League club in 2020.

Then, with some breaking news, the Wests Tigers make a surprise move that could change their 2020 NRL season!

Plus….we talk about Mrs Nathan’s bike!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related