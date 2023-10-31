Rugby League Podcast – International Rugby League And IMG Club Ratings

On the podcast this week we have a chat about all the international footy played over the weekend and we talk about the Rugby League World Cup and the general structure of international footbal.

We then go through the IMG club ratings handed out this week, what it means for certain clubs and the game in England overall. We talk about where English Rugby League needs to go, and how different ideas would affect the sport in Great Britain.

We then turn our attention to the NRL, the Papua New Guinea team all but certain to get the NRL expansion licence, how much an NRL licence is worth, and then the marketing of the game, no only to different demographics overseas, but on home soil as well.

It is a varied episode once again, but that why you love listening! 😀

