Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 305 – The Best Team Of The 1990’s

In this episode League Freak names his best team of the 1990’s made up of the best performers from that decade.

This is a bit of a walk down memory lane and a fun episode to lighten things up after a few heavy episodes.

Feel free to let us know who you team of the 1990s would be by going to our Facebook page or by commenting on Twitter.

